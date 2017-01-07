KCDC– Planning for 2017

Progress for 2017 was the major theme of this morning’s Knox County Development Corporation session in Vincennes. The group met this morning at Vincennes University.

K-C-D-C director Kent Utt says the group starts 2017 by working of a very successful 2016…

Utt points to a strategic plan that K-C-D-C officials adopted last year as a good road map for success.

The strategic plan includes more focus on worker education and job retention, along with continuing business recruitment.