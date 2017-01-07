Progress for 2017 was the major theme of this morning’s Knox County Development Corporation session in Vincennes. The group met this morning at Vincennes University.
K-C-D-C director Kent Utt says the group starts 2017 by working of a very successful 2016…
Utt points to a strategic plan that K-C-D-C officials adopted last year as a good road map for success.
The strategic plan includes more focus on worker education and job retention, along with continuing business recruitment.
KCDC– Planning for 2017
Progress for 2017 was the major theme of this morning’s Knox County Development Corporation session in Vincennes. The group met this morning at Vincennes University.