Saturday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices won a thriller against Jasper at Alice Arena last night, 45-44. It was a battle all the way for the Alices as they trailed 16-5 at the first quarter stop. The Cats led 33-17 at intermission. Jasper still led, 37-31 heading into the final quarter. With 3.1 seconds left Jasper took a 44-42 lead but Lincoln’s Caden Kotter knocked down a long three pointer at the buzzer to give the Alices the 45-44 win.

Kotter topped the 5-7 Alices with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Grant Oexmann knocked down 10 points and Jaden Cardinal added 9.

For 5-3 Jasper, Austin Simmers and Elliott Prange had 9 each.

Lincoln also took the JV game, 39-33, Jackson Fortune had 18.

The Alices are back in action tonite at home as they host 7-3 Evansville Bosse.

JV is at 6:30 with Varsity play at 8. You can hear the game on WZDM 92.1FM.

In girls basketball action… Vincennes Rivet outscored Barr-Reeve 17 to 5 in the fourth quarter and went on to post a 48-31 victory. Grace Waggoner led the lady Patriots with 21 points while Anna Donovan added 9. The win moves Rivet to 15-3. Rivet won the JV game 56-22 to move to 10-3. Hannah Ivers led the Lady Patriots with 20 points. Rivet will host Loogootee on Thursday night.

The South Knox Spartans moved to 9-2 with a victory at Northeast Dubois Friday night, winning by the final score of 45-27.

Sam Downen continued his torrid scoring streak, leading all scorers with 18 points. Brandon Fickling and Gannon Bobe added 10 each for some much needed breathing room.

The Spartans travel to North Central next Friday night. JV tips at 6:00 pm.