Trooper Arrests 3 for Drugs

On Monday, State Police Trooper Brent Robinson stopped a vehicle on County Road 300 North for failure to signal a turn. During conversations with the occupants, Trooper Robinson developed indicators of possible criminal activity. The driver, 27-year-old Jonna L. Bolenbaugh of Carlisle, IN., was found to be wanted on warrants from Sullivan County for manufacturing methamphetamine and other drug related offenses. She was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle yielded approximately one gram of Marijuana, approximately 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine, various pipes for smoking illegal drugs, syringes, assorted paraphernalia, electronic scales and three pillows later determined stolen from a nearby motel.

Jonna L. Bolenbaugh, Terry C. Collins, no age, of Linton, IN. and Megan L. Damron, age 34, of Jasonville, IN were arrested for dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a syringe; possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and theft.