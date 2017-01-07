Unemployment Insurance Fraud Investigation Yields Eight Convictions

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) receives wage reports and new hire data from Hoosier employers documenting who is employed and receiving compensation. The agency’s unemployment insurance fraud investigation taskforce examines claims of individuals whom intentionally provide false, misreported or unreported information in order to fraudulently claim benefits. As a result of the taskforce’s investigations, local courts recently found these individuals guilty of unemployment insurance fraud:

Shameca S. Robertson of Indianapolis, Terry Owens of South Bend, William Anderson of Gary, John L. Cantrell of Warsawm, Tracy Sibande of Indianapolis, Jason T. Boles of Bedford, Charles M. Griffin of Largo, and Tonya S. Linkous of Richmond.

Over the past three years, DWD has increased its efforts to identify and prosecute individuals whom committed unemployment insurance fraud. This has resulted in a 63-percent reduction in Indiana’s fraud rate since 2013, which has accounted for savings of more than $18 million.