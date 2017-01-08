Daviess Co. Arrests

Odon Police arrested an Odon man early this morning for Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, Strangulation and

Possession of Paraphernalia.

41-year-old Joshua Painter is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Indiana State Police arrested 38-year-old Christine Riffey of Washington Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Bond was set at $10,000.

Washington Police arrested 18-year-old Alfred Roseberry of Washington Friday for Battery.

Roseberry is being held without bond.

170 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Saturday morning.