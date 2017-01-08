Fire Destroys Haubstadt Home

Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

WFIE TV reports It happened around 2:00 AM at a home on Third Street in Haubstadt.

The Haubstadt Fire Chief says two people were inside when the fire started, but were able to get out safely after a dog alerted them to the fire.

Crews on the scene said the home is a total loss.

What caused the fire isn’t known at this time, but it’s believed the fire started in the back of the home near the kitchen and laundry room area.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.