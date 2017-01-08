Indiana Senate Page Program Application Now Available

State Senator Eric Bassler of Washington says the Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the Page Program.

The full-day interactive program gives students in grades six through 12 the opportunity to tour the Indiana Statehouse, observe session debates on the

Senate floor, and assist staff with age-appropriate tasks.

Students will also meet with their state senator.

The 2017 Senate Page Program will run from January 23rd through mid-April.

Positions fill quickly, so it is important to sign up early.

For more information or to apply, visit indianasenaterepublicans.com/page-program.