January is National Radon Awareness Month, and state health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to test their homes for the cancer-causing, radioactive gas.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

The EPA estimates radon is responsible for approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths a year.

The risk for lung cancer is especially high for smokers exposed to high radon levels.

The only way to know your home’s radon level is to test for it.

Radon test kits, which can be found at local hardware and home stores, are economical and take a few minutes to complete.

Hoosiers should retest their home every two years.