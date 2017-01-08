Sunday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln boys basketball team lost to visiting Evansville Bosse, 55-46, at Alice Arena last night. Bosse was up 12-8 at the end of one, they led 25-17 at halftime. The Alices trimmed the lead to three,39-36,at the end of three but could never get any closer to the 8 and 3 Bulldogs as Bosse picked up the win.

Leading the scoring for the 5 and 8 Alices was Grant Oexmann with 13 points.

Caden Kotter and Tate Shuckman had 9 each and Isaac Lane added 7.

Bosse also won the JV game, 51-31 as Jackson Fortune had 16 points.

The Alices are back in action on Friday at home with Mount Vernon.

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices cruised by host Mount Vernon 77-29. Lincoln sprinted to a 28-7 first quarter lead and the game was never in doubt the rest of the way. Alison Hein led the way with 24 points. Abbi Haynes tossed in 14 and Darrian Carmean had 11. The Lady Alices improve to 14-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference. There was no JV game. The Lady Alices are back in action on Saturday afternoon at South Knox.

At the Greene County Invitational…Clay City downed Vincennes Rivet 62-48 in the fifth place game. Colton Mouzin led the Patriots with 15 points. Rivet drops to 4-8 and will host North Posey on Tuesday Night.

The Vincennes University men’s basketball team opened up district play with a 94-74 road win at Lewis & Clark Community College Saturday evening to move to an impressive 14-and-1 on the season.

The blazers would jump out to a 19 point, 48-29 half-time lead.

The second half would continue to be positive for Vincennes. Great ball movement lead to 5 Trailblazers finishing the ball game in double figures, and Vincennes eventually scorching the nets to a 20 point, 94-74 win over a Lewis & Clark team that came in with a 5-and-6 record.