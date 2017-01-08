Vincennes Police made a pair of arrests for shoplifting at Wal-Mart Friday afternoon.
34-year-old Mary Harrington and 29-year-old Staci Harrington of Vincennes are facing preliminary charges of Theft.
Both are being held in the Knox County Jail on $4,000 bond.
Vincennes Police arrested 37-year-old Thasha Collins of Vincennes Friday night on a Greene County warrant on an original charge of Theft.
Collins was arrested at Third and Broadway and taken to the Knox County Jail.
Collins is being held without bond.
Vincennes Arrests
