Vincennes Arrests

January 8, 2017 News Leave a reply
Arrest handcuffs

Vincennes Police made a pair of arrests for shoplifting at Wal-Mart Friday afternoon.
34-year-old Mary Harrington and 29-year-old Staci Harrington of Vincennes are facing preliminary charges of Theft.
Both are being held in the Knox County Jail on $4,000 bond.
Vincennes Police arrested 37-year-old Thasha Collins of Vincennes Friday night on a Greene County warrant on an original charge of Theft.
Collins was arrested at Third and Broadway and taken to the Knox County Jail.
Collins is being held without bond.