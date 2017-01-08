Vincennes Arrests

Vincennes Police made a pair of arrests for shoplifting at Wal-Mart Friday afternoon.

34-year-old Mary Harrington and 29-year-old Staci Harrington of Vincennes are facing preliminary charges of Theft.

Both are being held in the Knox County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested 37-year-old Thasha Collins of Vincennes Friday night on a Greene County warrant on an original charge of Theft.

Collins was arrested at Third and Broadway and taken to the Knox County Jail.

Collins is being held without bond.