Beloved son, father and brother, Charles Kelly Armes, born June 11, 1956, died Dec. 24, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Charles (known as Kelly to his family) is survived by his mother, Vera Armes Rogowski (Frank Rogowski stepfather); his father, Charles Dale Armes (Juanita Armes stepmother); a daughter, Sofia Armes; a sister, Kim Eriquez (husband Joe Eriquez); and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kelly was a scientist and inventor and lived most of his life in Colorado. He loved rock climbing, hiking and being outdoors enjoying the beauty of God’s creation. Kelly will be coming home to rest on Jan. 11.

Visitation with the family will take place at Ed Lee Mortuary, 101 N. Meridian St., Washington, IN 47501 on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, with the memorial service immediately following. Burial will be at a later date. –