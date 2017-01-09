GRC Ceremonies Planned for 2017

The George Rogers Clark National Historic Park is planning ceremonies around a couple of major events coming up in 2017.
The first event will be the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the second version of the U-S-S Vincennes in 1942. G-R-C Park Ranger Jason Collins gives more information about the remembrance of the coming anniversary…
The other big event is coming this fall, with a celebration of the Park’s selection as Indiana’s representative on a series of quarters honoring America’s national parks. Collins reminds everyone the unveiling, and related celebration, will be held this fall…
G-R-C officials are coming off a big year of celebrations in 2016. Last year marked the 50th anniversary for the G-R-C as a national park; the 100th year for the federal park system; and Indiana’s bicentennial celebration.