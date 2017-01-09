Helen Mae Schnarr, 94, passed away Saturday in French Lick.

She was born Oct. 16, 1922, in Otwell, to William Austin and Alta (Arnold) Padgett. She married Clair Eugene Schnarr on Nov. 4, 1944.

She worked at Scraper Sales in Otwell, a parachute factory in Washington, and welded on the LST ships in Evansville. She was a member of Vincent Christian Church in Otwell, where she was involved in the Vacation Bible School and other youth activities.

Helen is survived by her children, John Thomas (Barbara) Schnarr of Indianapolis and Susan (Walter) Freeman of West Baden; grandchildren Eric (Lori) Schnarr of Fishers, Jason Schnarr of Miamisburg, Ohio, Chad Freeman of West Baden, and Derek (Emily) Freeman of Jasper; great-grandchildren Austin and Sydney Schnarr.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Lorena Burton, Harold Padgett, Margeret DeJarnett and William Padgett Jr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday at Harris Funeral Home in Petersburg from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Vincent Christian Church in Otwell. Visitation at the church will take place from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday. Burial will follow at Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vincent Christian Church or the Vincent Cemetery Association at 8264 E. SR 56 Otwell, IN 47564. Harris Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.