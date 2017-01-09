KCDC Gathering Survey on Vincennes Housing

The Knox County Development Corporation is in the process of gathering a survey concerning housing in Vincennes. The survey will continue from now through January 17th.
K-C-D-C director Kent Utt says the survey will help determine housing needs throughout Vincennes…
Utt knows response to the survey has been good, thanks in part to the dedicated work of K-C-D-C Board members….
Utt will work with community leaders and others to determine ways to use the survey to solve the housing needs they find in Vincennes.