KCDC Gathering Survey on Vincennes Housing

The Knox County Development Corporation is in the process of gathering a survey concerning housing in Vincennes. The survey will continue from now through January 17th.

K-C-D-C director Kent Utt says the survey will help determine housing needs throughout Vincennes…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/09055020/NEW0000_Kent-Utt-cut-1_oq...-IN-APRIL_0-00-16.143.mp3

Utt knows response to the survey has been good, thanks in part to the dedicated work of K-C-D-C Board members….