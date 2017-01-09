Light Night of Sports Action Across Area

On The Local Sports Scene For Today:

The Vincennes Lincoln Boys And Girls Swim Team Will Compete At Southridge At 6p.

The North Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Shoals At 6p.

In Jr. High Sports.

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At Olney At 6:l30

The Clark Sixth Grade Boys Host Barr-reeve At Clark At 6p

The Clark Sixth Grade Girls Host Washington At Lincoln At 6p

The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At Loogootee At 6p

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At Sullivan At 6p

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Play At White River Valley At 6p