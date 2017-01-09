Mary Dellinger, 92, of Washington, went to her Heavenly Home on January 5, 2017 at Eastgate Manor. She was born on March 14, 1924 in Defiance, KY to Henry and Daisy (Day) Cates. She attended Defiance, KY High school. On March 10, 1962 she married the love of her life, Junior Dellinger. Mary was an Office Manager at Elnora Telephone Company for over 25 years. She retired in 1989. She was a member of Elnora Christian Church and O.E.S. Elnora Chapter.

Mary is survived by her children: Denise Justice, Mike Cornett (Marcella) and Dale Cornett (Rita); 7 grandchildren: Kara Wilkinson, Susan Slaughter, Alex Cornett, Bryan Cornett, Clint Cornett, Terri Lynn Cornett, and Jeffrey Cornett; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother George Cates and grandson John Michael Cornett.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 1:00pm at Fairview Cemetery of Elnora, IN with Louis Showers officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com.