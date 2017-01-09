Melanie B. Wayman, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home Thursday from Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1955, in Washington, to Eugene and Eileen R. (Best) Matteson. She was a Washington High School graduate and an Indiana Business College 1976 graduate. On April 17, 1977, she married the love of her life, Neal O. Wayman. Melanie was a local seamstress for more than 40 years; she was also a dispatcher for Daviess County and the Washington Police Department. She attended Wesley United Methodist Church of Washington. She enjoyed sewing and researching genealogy. She was a member of the American Sewing Guild and the Indiana State Advocacy Group for Disabilities. Melanie was a pianist and singer for her church and community.

Melanie is survived by her husband, Neal O. Wayman; a daughter, Melissa Padgett (Samuel); a son, Timothy Wayman (Leah); a brother, Thomas Matteson; a sister, Charlene Thomas; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Gill Funeral Home on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com.