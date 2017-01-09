Merrilee Kim de Saillan, 55, of Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 9 a.m. Monday at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born June 30, 1961, in New York, New York, to Guy and Faith (Thwing) de Saillan.

Kim was passionate about her work as a CNA as she worked at various Washington nursing centers. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. Kim delighted in her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She loved animals, especially her dogs, and often saved lost and abused animals.

Surviving are her children, Rosemary Ragsdale of Vincennes, Melissa Ragsdale of Washington, and Forrest de Saillan of Washington; two sisters, Heather de Saillan of Chelan, Washington, and Holly de Saillan of Asheville, North Carolina; a brother, Charles de Saillan of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and her grandchildren, Hunter Clark, Makenzie Clark, Carter Gregory, Lillian Gregory and Kaitlynn Ragsdale.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday Jan.12, at the Free Methodist Church in Washington. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. before the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Daviess County Friends for Animals.