Rivet Fifth in Girls Poll; NK, LHS Honorable Mention

There Is Not Much Change In This Week’s Indiana Coach Of Girls Sports Association Basketball Polls.

In Class A, The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Remain In The Number Five Spot. Argos Is Number One With Wood Memorial Number Two.

In Class 2a, North Knox Remains An Honorable Mention. Whitko Is Number One And Evansville Mater Dei Is Ranked Fourth.

In Class 3A, The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Are An Honorable Mention Along With Evansville Memorial. North Harrison Remains The Number One Team.

In The Girls Class 4a Poll, Indianapolis North Central And Homestead Are Tied For Number One. Evansville Central Is An Honorable Mention.