Various Groups Meeting This Afternoon and Evening

Various Vincennes City and Knox County groups have set sessions for the second Monday in January.

The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p-m at City Hall. The Board will consider a four-way stop at the intersection of Second and Minneapolis. The four-way stop is connected to planned realignment work at Second and Niblack. Also, the Board will discuss a copier contract, and hear about vehicle purchases for the City Fire and Street Departments.

The Vincennes Community School Board will meet at five-15 today for a re-organizational meeting. The meeting is to elect Board officers, and to make its beginning of the year account transfers.

Vincennes City Council will have two sessions later today. Council will meet in a re-organization session starting at five-45 this afternoon. In the reorganization session, Council will elect its officers for this year. The first regular Council session of the year will start right after the re-organization session; in that meeting, they will consider an amendment to the City’s salary ordinance, as well as a re-zoning ordinance for the Vincennes Eagles Club. Finally, the Bicknell City Council will meet at seven this evening.

All of the sessions are open to the public.