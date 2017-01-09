Vincennes Utilities Building Toward Strong 2017

Vincennes Utilities officials are building on projects to ensure a strong year in 2017. Vincennes Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says the work is their way of building on successes they made throughout 2016…
Bouchie also believes the work in and around the water facility itself will fix a weak link in a strong water supply chain…
Other improvements for Vincennes Water include required installation of a phosphorous removal facility, and continued repairs and now maintenance to the Vincennes City Levee. One of the biggest remaining Levee-related projects is needed repairs to the Levee on the grounds of the George Rogers Clark National Park. Those repairs are expected to happen later this year.