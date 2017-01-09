VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Domestic Dispute

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a domestic dispute in the 100-block of Hart Street. Officers claim 43 year-old Steven Miley committed the act of domestic battery with a child present.

Miley was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Greenwood, South Carolina man over the weekend following a drug bust in the 600-block of Shelby.

Officers found methamphetamine, a legend drug, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property in the possession of 34 year-old Brandon Oakley. The stolen property was medication allegedly related to an earlier burglary reported in the 200-block of South Sixth Street.

Oakley was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.