Wanda “Jean” Gibson, 85, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the United Methodist Village-North Campus.

She was born Nov. 11, 1931 in Vincennes, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Hawkins) Sanders. She married Ronald “Ron” Gibson on June 6, 1956 and he preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1996. Jean was a licensed practical nurse at Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delray Beach, Florida.

Survivors include her son, David Gibson and his wife, Olive of Boynton Beach; her daughter, Sally Lewis and her husband, Greg of Lawrenceville; a sister, Aline Woodruff of Terre Haute; three grandchildren, Oliver Gibson, Derek Lewis and his wife, Michelle, and Ryan Lewis and his wife, Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Alivia Lewis, Piper Lewis, Boston Lewis and Parker Lewis; four step-great-grandchildren, Trevor Goff, Hannah Goff, Hayley Goff and Jayden Goff; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, and three sisters

Private services will be conducted at a later date in Delray Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to the Lawrence County Senior Citizens or to the Lawrence County Humane Society. Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville are in charge of the arrangements.