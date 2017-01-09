This area is in-line for at least a 25-degree temperature swing by late this week. Forecasters say this area will see a high of about 34-degrees today. But temps are expected to rise to the mid to upper 50’s by Wednesday, and could reach 60 on Thursday.
The National Weather Service says rain is expected tomorrow, with a chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday.
Warmer Temps Coming This Week to Area
