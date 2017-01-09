Water Main Leak Causing Ice in Downtown Linton

The City of Linton is reporting a water leak causing ice this morning in part of its downtown. The leak affects part of Main Street, as well as part of State Road 54 East.

Below-freezing temperatures this morning will cause ice to form on the affected area. Any ice formation is expected to melt by this afternoon, with temperatures expected to get above freezing, and stay there the rest of the day.

Drivers in downtown Linton are reminded to use caution in the affected area.