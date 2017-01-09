William A. “Bill” Fisher, 76, of Washington, passed away at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Prairie Village Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1940 in Vincennes to Virgil A. and Virginia (Fox) Fisher. He attended Vincennes Community Schools. He retired from Glendale Boat Rental where he owned and operated the business. He was a member of the American Legion Men’s Auxiliary. He loved fishing and playing cards.

He is survived by two sons, Arnie Fisher and his with, Lourdes and Andy Fisher, both of Sierra Vista, Arizona; step-sons, Dennis Elmore of Texas and Shannon Rodgers and his wife, Denise of Washington; step-daughter, Earlene Hedrick of Washington; seven grandchildren, Josh Gregory and his wife, Jennifer of Syracuse, Utah, Alyson Stoll and her husband, Emanuel of Elnora, Audrey Rodgers of Washington, Heath Hedrick of Washington, Katie Hedrick of Washington, Victoria Campbell and her husband, Jarel of Charlotte, North Carolina and Benjamin Fisher and his wife, Tracy of Sierra Vista; four great-grandchildren, William Gregory, William Campbell, Makayla Fisher and Ben Fisher; a sister, Hazel Bilskie of Vincennes; and his buddy, Jerry Johnson

He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline (Gray) Fisher on Oct. 3, 2013, whom he married April 7, 1979; his parents, Virgil A. Fisher and Virginia (Fox) Ash; step-father, Oral “Ernie” Ash; and sister, Ida Mae Wheatley.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 520 S. Seventh St., Vincennes, IN 47591-1038

Online condolences may be made at www.edleemortuary.com.