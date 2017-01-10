A Swimming Split for LHS at Southridge

The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Swim Team Was A Winner In The Pool Last Night As The Lady Alices Defeated Both Wood Memorial And Southridge At Southridge. Wins For The Lady Alices Came From Susan Skinner In The 50 Free And 100 Breast, Jessi Donovan In The 200im And The 100 Free, Sydney Mathias In The 100 Fly And 500 Free, And The 200 Medley And 200 Free Relay Teams Were Winners. Members Of The Relay Teams Were Mathias, Jenna Cummins, Donovan And Skinner. The Lincoln Boys Lost Their Meet. Nate Kaffenberger Picked Up Two Wins For Lincoln.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th Grade Boys Basketball Team Defeated Olney 44-34. For 9-4 Clark, Coleton Pfoff Had 14 Points, Cameron Madden 12 And Simon Corrona 7.

The Rivet 8th Grade Boys Were Defeated By Loogootee 43-26. For Rivet, Evan Miller Had 10 Points And 9 Rebounds. Pj Mayles Had 5 Points And Charlie Niehaus And Drake Dunn Had 4 Points Each.

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Split Their Games With Sullivan. The 7th Grade Lost 37-32. Cody Dawson Had 12 Points And Tristan Wirth Had 11. The South Knox 8th Grade Beat Sullivan 37-30. Garrett Holscher Had 11 Points For 6-9 South Knox While Collin Loudermilk Had 9 Points And Carter Nord Added 6.

The North Knox 8th Grade Boys Downed White River Valley 48-21. For North Knox, Cole Jones Had 16 Points, Reece Hammelman Tossed In 9 And Brayden Thorne Had 8.

The Clark 6th Grade Boys Split Their Gmaes With Barr-reeve. The Clark “A” Team Won 42-28. Kanden Vash Topped Clark With 12 Points, Dejuan Gillis Had 11 And Zach Steffey Added 10. The Clark “B” Team Lost 36-22. Colin Cory Had 7 Pooints And Jackson Stone Added 4 Points.

The Clark Sixth Grade Girls Basketball Teams Lost To Washington. In The “A” Game, Clark Lost 36-28. Gracie Kramer Had 11 Points, Madalyn Grube Had 6 Points And 13 Rebounds. The Sixth Grade “B” Team Lost 38-29. Lauren Lewis Had 15 Points And 11 Rebounds And Ava Bochner Had 7 Points.

The North Knox Fifth Grade Girls Basketball Team Downed North Daviess 31-8. Madison Mccory Led 5-0 North Knox With 14 Points And Briley Utt Had 6 Points.