Audrey I. Cook, 85, of Vincennes, IN, passed away January 8, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Audrey was a homemaker, and had also worked as a seamstress. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church.

Born July 9, 1931, in Knox County, IN, she was the daughter of Lester and Verna (Mengedoht) Neal. Her parents; her husband, Lowell Cook, whom she married August 26, 1951 and who passed away May 5, 2003; and two infant brothers, Elvis and Elbert Neal,

preceded her.

Surviving is her son, David Cook and his wife, Susan, of Bruceville, IN; grandchildren, Alison, Emily, Bradley, and Katelyn Cook; and several nieces and nephews, some who she had helped raise.

Friends may visit with her family from 4:00 – 7:00 on Wednesday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Thursday, at 10:30, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church or Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.