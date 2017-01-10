Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell man yesterday following a domestic dispute at Fairview Apartments on State Road 67.
31 year-old Gary Doerner was charged with domestic battery, strangulation, and criminal confinement. The alleged victim was Doerner’s girlfriend; she refused medical treatement following the alleged incident.
Doerner was booked into Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.
BPD Arrest Bicknell Man After Disturbance at Bicknell Apartment
