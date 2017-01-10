A Carlisle man was returned to Knox County Jail yesterday for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge.
30 year-old Bruce Moore was arrested by Sullivan County authorities at a home in Carlisle. Moore was returned to Knox County Jail to appear in court on a single count of domestic battery. The charge was filed in late December in Knox Superior Court Two.
Moore is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
Carlisle Man Returned to KC Jail on Domestic Battery Charge
