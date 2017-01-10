Carlisle Man Returned to KC Jail on Domestic Battery Charge

Daviess State Knox - Sheriff Badge Generic

A Carlisle man was returned to Knox County Jail yesterday for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge.
30 year-old Bruce Moore was arrested by Sullivan County authorities at a home in Carlisle. Moore was returned to Knox County Jail to appear in court on a single count of domestic battery. The charge was filed in late December in Knox Superior Court Two.
Moore is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

