Dorothy Mae Arthur, 81, of Bicknell, IN passed away Sunday January 8,
2017 at 3:58 PM at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born July 24,
1935 in Fritchton, IN the daughter of Richard and Maude Wolford
Emmons. She married Riley “Gene” Arthur and she and her new husband
raised his 9 brothers and sisters after the death of his parents along
with their own 3 children. She was a homemaker and a member of the
First Baptist Church in Bicknell. IN and the Rebecca Lodge in
Bicknell. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great
grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Michael Arthur, and his wife Ruth Ann
of Vincennes and Ellen Crecelius of Bicknell, IN. Her daughter in law,
Carla Arthur of Bicknell, IN her grandchildren, Dereck Abel, Kindra
Arnold, Brittany Crowder and Eric Arthur. She is also survived by her
great grandchildren, Chelsea Alvis, Kurtis Alvis, Alannea Abel, Lane
Abel and Easton Abel. Her sister in law, Marie Emmons of Bicknell, IN,
her brothers in law whom she raised, Arlie Arthur, Frank Arthur, John
Arthur and Ronnie Arthur. She will also be missed by her several
nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Arthur, a son, Mitchell
Arthur, two grandson’s, Aaron Arthur and Chad Arthur, a brother George
Emmons and a sister in infancy. She was also preceded in death by the
in laws she raised, Viola Shepard, Juanita Carie, Harry Arthur Jr,
George Arthur and Nellie Bogard.
Funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday January 11, 2017 at 1:00
PM at the Bicknell Memorial Mausoleum with Pastor Seth Alexander
officiating. She will be entombed next to her husband in the Bicknell
Memorial Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum
at 12:00 PM until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be
made in her memory to the Good Samaritan Hospice. Arrangements
entrusted to the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel.
