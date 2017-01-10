Dorothy Mae Arthur, 81, of Bicknell, IN passed away Sunday January 8,

2017 at 3:58 PM at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born July 24,

1935 in Fritchton, IN the daughter of Richard and Maude Wolford

Emmons. She married Riley “Gene” Arthur and she and her new husband

raised his 9 brothers and sisters after the death of his parents along

with their own 3 children. She was a homemaker and a member of the

First Baptist Church in Bicknell. IN and the Rebecca Lodge in

Bicknell. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great

grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Michael Arthur, and his wife Ruth Ann

of Vincennes and Ellen Crecelius of Bicknell, IN. Her daughter in law,

Carla Arthur of Bicknell, IN her grandchildren, Dereck Abel, Kindra

Arnold, Brittany Crowder and Eric Arthur. She is also survived by her

great grandchildren, Chelsea Alvis, Kurtis Alvis, Alannea Abel, Lane

Abel and Easton Abel. Her sister in law, Marie Emmons of Bicknell, IN,

her brothers in law whom she raised, Arlie Arthur, Frank Arthur, John

Arthur and Ronnie Arthur. She will also be missed by her several

nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Arthur, a son, Mitchell

Arthur, two grandson’s, Aaron Arthur and Chad Arthur, a brother George

Emmons and a sister in infancy. She was also preceded in death by the

in laws she raised, Viola Shepard, Juanita Carie, Harry Arthur Jr,

George Arthur and Nellie Bogard.

Funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday January 11, 2017 at 1:00

PM at the Bicknell Memorial Mausoleum with Pastor Seth Alexander

officiating. She will be entombed next to her husband in the Bicknell

Memorial Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum

at 12:00 PM until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be

made in her memory to the Good Samaritan Hospice. Arrangements

entrusted to the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel.

