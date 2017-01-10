Eric Holcomb Makes First Appointment on First Day as Governor

New Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb hit the ground running yesterday following his inauguration. Following his swearing-in, Holcomb issued an executive order creating a new position to help curb the state’s drug crisis. The position will create an Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement. The Governor has named Jim McClelland to fill the new post.

McClelland will start his new position immediately. He and his successors will answer directly to the Governor.