Eric Holcomb Sworn In as Indiana’s 51st Governor

Eric Holcomb has been sworn in as the 51st Governor of the State of Indiana. Holcomb was inaugurated yesterday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

The Republican Holcomb takes office with Republican super-majorities in both houses of the State Legislature. Holcomb believes complete Republican control of the Statehouse is beneficial…

Holcomb enters office with ties to the last two Indiana Govervnors. He was deputy chief of staff for former Governor Mitch Daniels, and served the last ten months as former Governor Mike Pence’s Lieutenant Governor.