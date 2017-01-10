Monday Closing Possible for Second and Niblack

The long-awaited closure of the intersection of Second and Niblack may start as early as Monday, January 16th.

At yesterday’s Vincennes Board of Works session, Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague said they have yet to find out if the intersection will close on Monday…

After the intersection is closed, it is expected to remain closed through much of the rest of 2017.

In a related issue, the Vincennes Board of Works has agreed to place a four-way stop at Second and Minneapolis. The stop will stay in place for one year, to start upon the closing of the intersection at Second and Niblack. The stop is designed to help with re-routed traffic from the closing at Second and Niblack.