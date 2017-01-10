Montgomery Man Arrested on Criminal Recklessness Charge

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Montgomery man Monday for Criminal Recklessness.

41-year-old Robert Clouse is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Indiana State Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Bissey of Washington Monday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance.

Bond was set at $2,000.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Anthony Birk of Terre Haute Monday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court and a Petition

to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.

Birk is being held under $14,500 bond.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old William Rodolfo Argueta Monday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Bond was set at $2,500.

Washington Police arrested 25-year-old Perla Hernandez-Parra of Vincennes Monday for Failure to Appear in Court.

She was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

167 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Tuesday morning.