Montgomery Man Arrested on Criminal Recklessness Charge

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Montgomery man Monday for Criminal Recklessness.
41-year-old Robert Clouse is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Indiana State Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Bissey of Washington Monday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance.
Bond was set at $2,000.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Anthony Birk of Terre Haute Monday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court and a Petition
to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.
Birk is being held under $14,500 bond.
Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old William Rodolfo Argueta Monday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.
Bond was set at $2,500.
Washington Police arrested 25-year-old Perla Hernandez-Parra of Vincennes Monday for Failure to Appear in Court.
She was released from jail on $2,000 bond.
167 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Tuesday morning.