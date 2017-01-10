Rivet Boys, SK Girls Back in Action Tonight

There Is Boys And Girls High School Hoops On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight:

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team Plays Host To North Posey. The Patriots Are 3-8 While The Vikings 3-7. Jv Is At 6:30 And Varsity At 8p. You Can Hear The Game On Waov 97.7fm.

Also In Boys Hoops Tonight, Barr-reeve Will Host Robinson, Illinois. The Siac Tournament Gets Underway In Evansville Tonight With Harrison Playing Reitz, Central Plays Memorial, North Takes On Bosse And Mater Dei Plays Castle.

In Girls High School Hoops Tonight, 8-9 South Knox Will Host Undefeated Wood Memorial. Jv Is At 6:30 With Varsity Play At 8. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm. In Girls Games Tonight, Washington Visits Bloomfield, Jasper Goes To Gibson Southern, Pike Central Hosts Loogootee, Sullivan Visits North Central, North Daviess Travels To Shakamak, Shoals Plays At Linton. Southridge Is At Northeast Dubois.

The Vincennes Lincoln Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Jasper At Cabby O’neil Gym At 6p.

The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Forest Park At 6p

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Play At South Knox At 6p

The Clark 6th Grade Boys Host Pike Central At 6p

The North Nox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Hosts Pike Central At 6p

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Play At Carlisle At 6p