VCSC Approves School Bus Bids, Performance Pay for Employees

The Vincennes Community School Board approved bids for school bus routes and accepted a recommendation to set performance pay for system employees. P.W. Mischler received four year contracts for eight bus routes at an increase ranging from 1.5% to 9.5% over his last contracts. The other routes will be operated by the school district. The board approved spending just under $480 Thousand dollars for six new busses to be able to take over eleven routes. Money will come from the bus replacement or rainy day fund depending on how the system’s final state budget is approved.

Certified and non-certified employees will each receive a one time grant. Teachers will get no more than $365 dollars each from a state grant and non-certified employees will get 50% of that amount paid out of the general fund.

Board member Barb Toole was elected Board President, Lynne Bobe will be Vice President, Aaron Bauer will be Secretary, and Pat Hutchison was elected school board Treasurer.