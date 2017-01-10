VCSC Earns 55 Percent More on Investments over Last Year

The Vincennes School system earned 55% more money on its investments last year than the year before and with rising interest rates may be able to continue that streak this year. Chad Deckard – a financial consultant with German American reported to the board the status of the system’s short and long term investments. The nearly $81 Thousand dollars earned last year was returned to the General Fund to help with school operations.

The School Board also transferred over $2.2 Million dollars between accounts last night. The largest transfer was $2 Million dollars saved in the General Fund into the Rainy Day fund. The Rainy Day Fund can be used for various planned and unplanned expenses or held over for when income does not meet budgeted expenses.