Vincennes City Council Approves Downtown Municipal Resolution

The Vincennes City Council has approved a resolution for the City to become a downtown municipal riverfront development project.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum requested the declaration. Yochum says Council’s approval gives the City leverage to attract businesses to downtown Vincennes…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/10055404/NEW0001_Joe-Yochum-downtown-cut-1_oq...-ALSO_0-00-12.983.mp3

The designation also allows the City to control up to ten liquor licenses for downtown businesses. Mayor Yochum will provide details on the City’s control of the liquor licenses to Council members at a later date.

Council also approved a resolution extending the City’s Urban Enterprise Zone for another five years. Council praised the ongoing work of the U-E-Z as a great asset for the City of Vincennes.