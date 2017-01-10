VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Overnight on Theft, Battery Warrants

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a call to the 600-block of South Tenth Street.
Officers found 26 year-old Joshua J. Love at the location. Love was found to be wanted on two warrants– one for theft, and one for failure to appear on a warrant for battery. Both cases are pending out of Knox Superior Court Two.
Love is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

