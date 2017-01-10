Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a call to the 600-block of South Tenth Street.
Officers found 26 year-old Joshua J. Love at the location. Love was found to be wanted on two warrants– one for theft, and one for failure to appear on a warrant for battery. Both cases are pending out of Knox Superior Court Two.
Love is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Overnight on Theft, Battery Warrants
