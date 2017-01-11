Bicknell City Council About to Start Stormwater Work Again

Stormwater work in the City of Bicknell could start back up by the end of the month. Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says the city-wide project will feature work by both Midwest Engineers and United Excavating.

The project is being funded by an 815-thousand dollar stormwater improvement grant the City of Bicknell received in 2016. The drainage work in Bicknell is expected to continue throughout the year.

In other business, the City of Bicknell reported receiving over 100-thousand dollars in sticker fees for use this year. The funding will allow the City to lease a newer trash truck; the City will also add 20-thousand dollars, as part of the lease agreement.