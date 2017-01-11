BPW Approves 90-Day Caution Light Trial at Sixth and State

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a 90-day trial to transform the stoplight at Sixth and State into a caution light.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says bad road sensors at the intersection was one of the reasons to change the stoplight…
Mayor Yochum expects the current caution light setup at Sixth and State to stay in place…
Another intersection that has been on caution for Sixth Street traffic is at Sixth and Minneapolis. It is expected to return to full stoplight status soon; the light was changed temporarily to a caution light to allow repairs to be made.