BPW Approves 90-Day Caution Light Trial at Sixth and State

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a 90-day trial to transform the stoplight at Sixth and State into a caution light.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says bad road sensors at the intersection was one of the reasons to change the stoplight…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/11055651/NEW0004_Joe-Yochum-State-Street-cut-1_oq...ON-SIXTH_0-00-10.187.mp3

Mayor Yochum expects the current caution light setup at Sixth and State to stay in place…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/11055654/NEW0005_Yochum-State-Street-cut-2_oq...-ACTUAL-CHANGE_0-00-15.438.mp3

Another intersection that has been on caution for Sixth Street traffic is at Sixth and Minneapolis. It is expected to return to full stoplight status soon; the light was changed temporarily to a caution light to allow repairs to be made.