City Fire, Street Department Takes Bids for Trucks

The Vincennes Board of Works took two sets of bids under advisement at its session at City Hall.

Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff told the Board the Fire Department and Street Department joined together to get prices for the trucks…

. Memering Motorplex submitted the lowest price, at 31-thousand, 981 dollars. The other bids were submitted by Uebelhor Motors, Yochum Chrysler-Dodge, and Fort Wayne’s Kelly Chevrolet.

Bids also came in for an addition to the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Three overall bids came in, with Elcon, L-L-C Construction the lowest bidder at 237-thousand dollars. Jones and Sons and DC Metal Sales also made overall bids.

The other bids were for parts of the project, with JOnes and Sons submitting a second bid for general construction only, Bill Lemon Concrete and L-S Cook Concrete submitted concrete bids only, while Meyer Electric put in a bid for electrical work only.

The bids for both projects will be reviewed and awarded at a later date.