KC Council Hires Ben Rager as Financial Consultant

The Knox County Council has approved a move to hire Carmel financial consultant Ben Rager to help them with the County’s financial projections. Rager will work on a case-by-case basis as needed by County officials, with a fee cap of 45-thousand dollars for this year.

Rager was considered for the assistance following a report late last year of a two-million dollar deficit that turned into a nearly one and a half million dollar surplus– a surplus that Rager confirmed at yesterday’s Council meeting. Council president Bob Lechner admitted the late-December mistake was the driving factor behind hiring Rager…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/11055550/NEW0000_Bob-Lechner-cut-1_oq...-TONIGHT_0-00-14.916.mp3

Lechner recalls the emotions of late last year, when he first learned of the projected deficit– and then of the final County surplus…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/11055604/NEW0001_Lechner-cut-2_oq...POSSIBLE_0-00-18.259.mp3

Lechner also pointed to recent complications in state financial formulas as a reason for Rager to assist the county. Further, Council members also hope Rager can point to various ways the County can increase their revenues, and ensure all County departments receive maximum funding.