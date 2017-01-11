KC Council Re-Appoints Officers for 2017

The Knox County Council has re-appointed its officers for the current year. The re-appointment means Bob Lechner will continues as Council president, with Nichole Like as vice-president. Andrew Porter will continue as County Council attorney, with Tony Mahan appointed to serve on the Knox County Area Plan Commission. Finally, Kelly Van Meter was hired to prepare the County Council’s meeting minutes.

In his comments after being re-appointed Council president, Lechner continued to call 2017 a year of change. He also pointed to better cooperation with the Knox County Commissioners, and to setting a joint session with them to discuss various issues of interest to both boards.