Knox County Schools All Score “B’s” in State Public School Rankings

All three Knox County public school corporations received a “B” grade in the latest Indiana Department of Education survey. The grade was put in place for North Knox, South Knox, and Vincennes Community schools.

The “B” grade was the most common for area school corporations. All the school corporations in Gibson, Pike, and Greene counties received “B’s.” In Daviess County, the Barr-Reeve School Corporation got the only “A” in the area; North Daviess scored a “B,” while Wasnington Schools got a “C.” In Martin County, Loogootee Schools got a “B,” while Shoals Schools received a “C.” Finally, in Sullivan County, Southwest Sullivan Schools got a “B,” while Northeast Sullivan Schools got a “C.”

Statewide, only one school corporation– Gary Community Schools– received an “F.” Only four Indiana schools received “D’s”; the rest were in the top three grading categories.