Lillian M. Allison, 92, of Washington, passed away Friday at The Villages at Oak Ridge in Washington. She was born Jan. 19, 1924, in Washington, to Eugene and Marie (Kidwell) Engle. She was a 1941 graduate of Washington Catholic High School. She married Adrain Allison on Nov. 26, 1944. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Adrain, who died April 1992, and a sister, Bette (Bill) McMullen.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Mike (Linda) Allison of Savannah, Georgia, Mark Allison of Washington, Jim (Pat) Allison of Charleston, South Carolina, Becky (John) Dayton of Washington, and Mary Beth (Jim) Robinson of Indianapolis. Other survivors include 11 grandchildren: Keith Allison, Scott Allison, Chris Dayton, Matt Dayton, Julia Klein, Andrew Dayton, Jamie Allison, Kristin McGuire, Nick Allison, Amy Birge and Emily Robinson; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margie (Bob) Herald of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Patty (Dale) Zapp of Beech Grove; and brother-in-law Bill McMullen of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul Ferguson as celebrant. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday before the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington Catholic Education Endowment, P.O. Box 916, Washington, IN 47501.

