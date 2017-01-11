Marjorie E. Racey, 79, of Washington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Eastgate Manor in Washington.

Marjorie was born April 25, 1937, in Allendale, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Sarah Ellen (Wirth) Hulfachor. She married Earl Lester Racey on July 26, 1957. She worked for Good Samaritan Hospital in surgery and also the New Willow Manor. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, puzzles, and looking at birds.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Bradley Racey and his wife, Terri of Vincennes and Timothy Racey and his wife, Kimberly of Washington; grandchildren Brandon Racey, Makayla Wagler, Breanna Messel and Kellie Norris; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Lester on Dec. 29, 1987; a daughter, Twila Racey; a brother, Robert Hulfachor; and a sister, Audrie Cunningham.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bicknell Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday with John Trotter officiating at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Edwardsport IOOF Cemetery.

