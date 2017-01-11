Maxine E. Black, 94, of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Monroe City, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 at NorthCare Hospice.

Maxine was born Feb. 20, 1922 to Lester and Ida (Smitha) Kensler in Bicknell. After graduation from Monroe City High School, Maxine worked in Evansville supporting their significant war effort while attending cosmetology school, from which she graduated in 1946. After graduation, she opened a beauty shop in her home in Monroe City and managed that business until retiring in 2012 at the age of 90. She practiced for over 65 years and was one of the longest practicing hairdressers in Indiana, receiving a Master Cosmetology license by the state. She was a deacon and very active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Monroe City.

She married her first husband, John L. McCoy, in 1941 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He died on April 16, 1954. She then married Harry W. Black in 1956 in Madison, and Harry died in 1992.

Maxine was an avid horse lover and she rode most every day up to the age of 79. She enjoyed gardening and especially tending to her rose and flower gardens. She was always up for playing cards, especially Euchre, and belonged to a local couples Euchre club. She also loved to travel with her children and participated in many bus, plane and train excursions with her niece, Karen and her husband, Homer, including to Alaska and Hawaii. If there was anything fun or exciting going on you could be sure Maxine was involved. In her quiet time, she loved to read cook books, always planning for her next great cooking extravaganza with family and friends. She also enjoyed cross stitching and made many beautiful quilts for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Bobe and her husband, Don Slater of Kansas City; Patrick Black and his wife, Katie of Freelandville; a brother, Bob Kensler and his wife, Margaret Ann of St. Louis; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; two brothers, Jim Kensler of Boonville and Clayton Kensler of Orlando, Florida; her son, Steven J. McCoy of Monroe City in 2014; her grandson, Chad S. McCoy in 2013; and her niece, Donna Roark in 2012.

Visitation was held Jan. 6 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, Missouri with funeral services immediately following.

