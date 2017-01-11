Rivet Boys, SK Girls Both Defeated Last NIght

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team Lost To Visiting North Posey 65-48 Last Night At Ralph Holscher Gym. The Patriots Were Down By Just Two, 20-18, At The End Of The First Quarter But The Vikings Ran Out To A 46-28 Halftime Advantage. Rivet Got Back To With 8, 51-43, At The End Of Three But North Posey Pulled Away In The Fourth To Pick Up The Win. For The 4-9 Patriots, Jacob Anderson Had 17 Points And Colton Mouzin And Macaine Claycomb Added 9 Points Each. North Posey Also Took The Jv Game, 36-25. Rivet Is Back In Action On Saturday With North Central For Homecoming.

In Some Other Boys High School Hoops Last Night, Red Hill Dropped Oblong 68-62. Marshall Beat Lawrenceville 58-54. Barr-reeve Beat Robinson 57-42. In The Siac Boys Tournament In Evansville, Harrison Beat Reitz 70-66, Memorial Downed Central 57-50, Bosse Rolled By North 77-58 And Castle Defeated Mater Dei 78-41.

In Girls High School Hoops Last Night, Undefeated Wood Memorial Dropped South Knox 67-46. For 8-10 South Knox, Jarissa Page Had 19 Points, Kristie Williams Dropped In 10 And Mykayla Couchenour Added 7. The Lady Spartans Are Back In Action On Thursday At North Daviess.

In Other Girls Basketball Action, Washington Beat Bloomfield 38-20, Loogootee Edged Pike Central 49-47. Shakamak Dropped North Daviess 47-38, Sullivan Beat North Central 52-33, Jasper Got By Gibson Southern In Overtime, 61-50, Northeast Dubois Nipped Southridge 42-41. In The Girls Siac Tournament In Evansville, Harrison Beat Reitz 51-41, Central Downed Memorial 67-50, North Dropped Bosse 56-27 And Castle Beat Mater Dei 55-48.

The Vincennes Lincoln C Team Lost To Jasper 53-39. For The 3-8 Alices, Brody Ruggles Had 19 Points , Baron Vieck Had 7 And Simon York 6.

The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Improved To 6-1 With A 37-25 Win Over Forest Park. Chase Donaldson Led The Way With 16 Points. Coleton Hostetler Had 8 Points And Tristen Dubbs Tossed In 8.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Were Winners Over South Knox. The 7th Grade Won 31-24. For Clark, Chloe Cardinal Had 18 Points And Dani Kroeger Added 7 Points. For South Knox, Macie Couchenour Had 9 Points And Leah Ellerman Had 5 Points. In The 8th Grade Girls Game, Clark Won 30-19. For Clark, Maycee Lange Had 19 Points And 9 Rebounds And Marrisa Carmean Added 6 Points. For South Knox, Lauren Carie Had 9 Points And Alexis Detweiler Had 6 Points.

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Split Their Games With Pike Central. The 7th Grade Moved To 8-2 With A 29-17 Win. Tyson Flickinger Had 6 Points And Gunner Thompson 4 Points. The North Knox 8th Grade Boys Lost In Overtime 38-33. Cole Jones Had 16 Points And Reece Hammelman Had 12 Points.

The Clark Sixth Grade Boys Basketball Teams Were Winners Over Pike Central. Th Clark “A” Team Won 41-18. Dagen Parido Led The Way With 10 Points. Zach Steffey And Dom Alston Had 4 Apiece. The “B” Team Won 29-6. Ayden Frederick And Antwan Johnson Had 6 Points Each And Colin Cory And Jonathan Soderling Added 5 Points Each.